COVER launches the Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022

The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards, in association with the Women in Protection Network, is our chance to celebrate the leading women within the life, protection and health insurance industry.

Industry bodies, firms and individual leaders are working tirelessly to address gender and diversity inequality, but the industry is still largely male-dominated while women are often severely under-protected financially in wider society.

These awards are our opportunity to recognise and celebrate those who are demonstrably changing the game; those driving industry diversity from within and doing their utmost to improve access to insurance for women and their families across the marketplace.

Who are the female role models, mentors and diversity champions for the group and individual markets? Which female advisers, underwriters, claims managers and proposition developers are paving the way forward for others to follow within their roles? How are individuals going above and beyond to level the playing field for women in the financial and health protection sector?

Commenting on the launch, Emma Thomson, chair of the Women in Protection Network, said: "These awards provide a perfect opportunity to showcase the female talent in the protection and health professions. They also recognise firms and individuals that are working hard to support female colleagues and improve diversity in the workplace. The Women in Protection Network is proud to be associated with these awards and I'm really looking forward to judging the entries."

Nominations are now open across the 17 award categories until Friday 29 October and entries can be made here. Finalists will be announced after the nomination deadline, and all finalists will be asked to complete a submission which will be judged.

Winners will be announced on 28 April 2022 during a ceremony at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London.