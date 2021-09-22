IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Following on from yesterday's focus on how to reframe the mortgage protection conversation to better promote IP, today's (22 September) presentations and discussions turned to how wealth advisers can also do their part to help protection client incomes and grow the IP market.

While mortgage advisers are more likely to be familiar with IP, even if they do not currently promote the product to their clients, this is probably not the case for wealth managers and advisers, who are more focused on asset growth and retirement planning.

As such, there are a number of misconceptions and objections towards IP and other protection products that create an "elephant in the room", explained Setul Mehta, head of business development operations at The OpenWork Partnership, during his keynote presentation.

"Traditionally income protection has been overlooked by wealth advisers and clients alike. All I can see when discussing protection with the wealth community who aren't engaged - because there are plenty who are wonderfully engaged - are a number of objections," he said.

Listing the common doubts among wealth advisers, such as not wanting to risk client relationships, clients being too old, that IP was too complicated or even that it is "beneath" wealth advisers to engage in such discussions, Mehta addressed the benefits of IP to their client's life journey and the outcomes for advisers themselves, as well as the vital importance of signposting clients to protection advisers.

Ultimately, IP should be a "core part of holistic financial planning" concluded Mehta, highlighting how the ongoing Covid pandemic has brought a sharp focus on the impact of clients needing to dip into their savings to maintain lifestyles or financial equilibrium.

"The wealth management community can play a pivotal part in the reduction of the protection gap; IP can, should and does play a front and centre role to enable this to happen and in turn enabling the underpining all of the wealth generated. It all starts with a conversation and a point of discussion," Mehta told COVER following his presentation.

"Wealth managers are engaged with clients throughout every part of their life from a first job role, to starting a family to owning a home, building savings and arranging financial independence in retirement. All of this can be underpinned by income protection and therefore if every wealth manager underpinned their advice with income protection the industry will see a direct correlation to the reduction of the protection gap."

Adviser insights

Following on from Mehta's keynote was a presentation from Gemma Darcy, director of Darcy Financial Planning, who provided an in-depth case study of how cash-flow modelling can be deployed by wealth advisers to assuage client doubts and offer successful financial planning.

"In my 18-year career as a financial planner, I have seen the impact that ill health can have, not just on my clients but on friends and family. It is not just financial; it is also psychological and emotional. It is my job to put my clients in a position where they understand the impact that not having the right protection will have on their financial future," Darcy explained.

Taking the example of a couple in their early thirties who were expecting their first child and a recent increase in income but held a poor opinion of protection products, Darcy walked through a scenario whereby using cash-flow modelling to highlight how a £40 per month IP premium would result in cover of £3,000 per month in cover should one become too sick to work.

A panel debate also took on the subject of lingering misconceptions and doubts about the value of IP within the wealth management space, tackling issues such as how different types of clients will throw up different objections, if IP should be seen as a "compliance must consider" and how wealth advisers can challenge negative client views of IP.

Victor Sacks, owner and director of VS Associates, recommended that advisers use their annual reviews with clients to regularly revisit the IP discussion, almost "stress-testing the individual against unforeseen circumstances" in order to find weaknesses within their financial plan.

"We're doing it with investment strategies, we're constantly doing cash flow forecasting; well now what is going to happen if you are sick or ill? There is no reason why you wouldn't ask," he said. "Be firm, be positive, outline what you have already discussed with them and ask "Why is it we haven't discussed this area? Remind me again" and let them talk."

Picking up on Mehta's earlier point about the need for signposting among wealth advisers, Daniel Weaver of Middleton Wealth Management said that the key for wealth advisers was to "surround themselves with trust" and to make efforts to fully understand the process to realise the commercial benefits that referring can provide.

Addressing the issue of wealth advisers not wanting to appear to be selling protection products to clients, Weaver said: "Ultimately we are selling ourselves, we are doing it in a more friendly way and building a journey with a client together. As advisers, we are actually putting our experience and our own guidance for the client to go on that journey.

"Don't be scared of selling yourself, you just need to do it in the way that fits you and what outcome is and what you are trying to get from speaking to that client," he said.

You can find all the Income Protection Awareness Week content on-demand here and get involved on social media with the hashtags #IPAW and #LetsTalkIP.