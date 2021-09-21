IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Following Monday's initial session, today's (21 September) online presentations and discussion focused on the value and benefits of mortgage advisers embracing IP conversations with clients by changing the way in which they think about protecting client incomes.

Focusing on how mortgage advisers can introduce IP to clients, much of the day's content focused on simplifying the language used to better communicate the value of the product and dispelling the misconceptions that persist among many customers.

During his keynote presentation, Vincent O'Connor, head of protection at The Right Mortgage and Protection Network, used an example of an irate client who had not understood the difference between what his mortgage protection offered and IP.

The message for mortgage advisers from this, O'Connor said, was to ensure that the language they are using with clients is as simple as possible to avoid similar misunderstandings and extol the benefits of clients taking IP as part of their cover.

"One of the reasons for this whole campaign is that, as an industry, we need to do better when it comes to income protection. We do really well when it comes to advising life and critical illness cover…but we have never seen such a rich tapestry of income protection solutions on the market today," he said.

"We have an opportunity to redefine what we mean by mortgage protection. In fact, what should mortgage protection actually mean? Protect the mortgage? It seems to me that there is something slightly out of sync here. We know that we use a lot of jargon in our industry, but very often that doesn't mean anything to our clients."

Adviser stories

In order to better highlight the value of mortgage advisers incorporating IP discussions into their client conversations, the IPTF asked two mortgage advisers to explain their own experiences after having increased their focus on IP.

Will Shackleton, mortgage and protection adviser at 1st Mortgage Services, explained that by exploring and getting used to the tools available, advisers are able to add far more value to their dialogue with clients when introducing IP.

"The reason that I try to push IP a lot more is that when you look at the statistics there is a much higher likelihood of your client needing to use it," he said. "From a moral point of view, you are doing the best for your client, but also from a selfish point of view you are almost protecting yourself because you are not inviting anybody to come and make a claim against you."

Meanwhile, Kate Stratton, managing director of Home Mortgage Solutions, detailed how her own prior bias towards critical illness cover during her client conversations that pushed IP into the background.

"Due to some past personal issues that I had, I valued critical illness more than income protection and I think that came across in all my conversations with customers," she said. "I realised I needed to change the way I did things and by doing so it would help me show the customer how income protection was just as important as critical illness cover."

In addition, the IPTF also made several other adviser case studies available, which can be viewed here, along with all of today's sessions.

Industry insights

The day's final session comprised a panel discussion which addressed some of the themes raised earlier in the session and explored some of the other benefits of mortgage advisers seeking out opportunities to increase awareness and sales of IP.

When asked to offer some key advice to mortgage advisers who may be considering adopting offering IP to clients, head of protection at Mortgage Intelligence UK, Angela Davidson, said that the messaging advisers adopt needs to focus on the greater probability of income disruption as early as possible in the conversation.

Picking up on this thread, Martin Reynolds, chief executive of SimplyBiz Mortgages, explained that the firm's advisers ask one simple question to their clients to underline the importance of maintaining their income, or at least protecting against possible interruptions: "Are you going to protect this loan?"

One of the common themes across the day's sessions was the need to dispel misconceptions concerning IP not only among consumers but also among mortgage advisers. During the panel, director and co-founder of CSE Financial Services, Sam Marriott, said that by taking the time to learn the market, advisers will quickly grasp the value of IP.

"It's worth remembering that when we first set out in the financial advice world, no-one knew what critical illness cover was and you had to just learn that. Income protection, in a way, is actually a lot easier than critical illness cover, mainly around the calculations; there is really only one calculation you need to make and it's very simple to do," he said. "What I would say to anyone who wants to sell more income protection is to really learn the market."

You can find all the Income Protection Awareness Week content on-demand here and get involved on social media with the hashtags #IPAW and #LetsTalkIP.