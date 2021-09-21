UK employers to increase employee wellbeing spend in 2022

British employers are planning to increase spending on employee mental health and wellbeing by as much as 18% compared to this year, Bupa Global's Executive Wellbeing Index 2021 has found.

The research found that UK business leaders plan to add new roles such as head of wellbeing focused on supporting mental health (20%), HR/management level staff with mental health responsibilities (24%), paid mental health sick days (26%) and private medical insurance with mental health cover (30%).

Flexible working has become one of the go-to options to improve employee wellbeing, with two thirds of business leaders (63%) having already introduced the strategy and a further 20% planning to do so in the next year.

Meanwhile, one in five chief executives are now taking on the dual responsibility of 'Chief Empathy Officer' and three in 10 British businesses already have a ‘CEmO' in post, with a further 13% planning to create the position in the next 12 months.

The UK ranked second among nations included within the report for businesses planning to increase wellbeing spend, behind only China which recorded a planned 30% spend increase.

Sheldon Kenton, managing director of Bupa Global, commented: "We know that the uncertainty we're living through continues to impact our lives, our businesses, our mental health and our families. So it's encouraging to see that the UK's business leaders are investing in their employees' wellbeing with concrete spending and initiatives.

"By focusing on this as well as the environmental agenda and more purpose-driven goals, British businesses will be more credible with employees, customers and investors."