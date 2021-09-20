IPAW: Why income protection and why now?

Kicking off a week of online keynotes, panel debates, case studies and presentations, the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) launched its inaugural Income Protection Awareness Week today (20 September).

Introducing the week's content and objectives, the co-chairs of the IPTF explained that the purpose of the awareness week is to raise the profile of the product beyond the protection space by empowering financial advisers to have more conversations with their clients.

"This week is about supporting protection advisers to have more IP conversations and ultimately grow the IP market. We want to explain things in new and different ways, give you tools to support your conversations and help you grow your business, while also protecting more incomes," said IPTF co-chair, Katie Crook-Davies.

"IP is all about protecting you. Whether or not you have a family, whether or not you own your home, whether or not you have that perfect life that lets you walk along the beach in maybe the way insurers imagine you all do. Ultimately, it is all about protecting your biggest asset - your ability to earn an income."

For those advisers or audience members that are currently unaware of what income protection is and how it works, the IPTF produce a two-minute explainer video.

Huge opportunities

The IPTF drew on a range of statistics to underline how little penetration IP currently has across various UK demographics. These included figures from the Financial Conduct Authority's Financial Lives Survey 2020, which show that just 6% of the UK population have IP cover in place, representing approximately 30.6 million people, while only 2% of private renters are covered, despite 19% of UK households being privately rented out.

"The good news ought to be that insurers don't need to battle with each over the last crumbs of market share here and advisers don't need to fight for customers. We all have an opportunity in a growing market to increase sales," said IPTF co-chair, Andrew Wibberley.

"Given IP is a product that ensures financial resilience, facilitates other plans and spending, we make no apologies for saying that we believe it should form part not just of every protection conversation, but every mortgage and wealth adviser conversation with their clients. It should, but it isn't happening."

Richard Kateley, who retired from his position as head of intermediary development with Legal & General earlier this year and was named as the IPTF's Champion of the Year in 2020, has fronted a video for the Awareness Week, explaining the key features of income protection for those advisers that want to learn more about the product.

Why now

With Covid-19 having put health and financial wellbeing at the centre of many people's minds over the past 18 months, the IPTF said that the support packages that have been put in place by the Government during this time can provide context for the usefulness of IP.

IPTF co-chair Jo Miller point to the Governments' furlough scheme, which comes to an end at the end of September, as a good starting point for advisers to discuss the need for IP with clients, despite the differences in the two operate.

"As evolved humans we have developed many skills, but sometimes you would be excused for thinking that one of our best is our ability to mimic an ostrich and put our head in the sand, ignoring the uncomfortable reality for as long as possible. Any adviser that has ever raised the prospect of income protection will have a good idea of just how infallible the average Brit can be," said Miller.

"This last year ought to have been as powerful reminder as ever that the utterly unthinkable can and will happen. Any suggestion that 'It won't happen to me' can and must be challenged more stridently than ever."

You can find all the Income Protection Awareness Week content on-demand here and get involved on social media with the hashtags #IPAW and #LetsTalkIP.