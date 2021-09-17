IPTF set to kick off first Income Protection Awareness Week

Comprising a series of online keynotes, panel debates, case studies and presentations, the sessions will tackle various themes across income protection, covering mortgages, wealth advice, claims and underwriting.

Daily sessions will run between midday and 1pm Monday to Friday next week (20-24 September), with all content made available on-demand.

The IP Awareness Week is being spearheaded by IPTF's co-chairs Jo Miller, Katie Crook-Davies and Andrew Wibberley, and forms part of the group's ongoing strategy to promote the importance of IP.

"We hope that by explaining the real need for income protection and the benefits it offers to policyholders in the most difficult of times, we can help convince advisers to find out more," the IPTF co-chairs told COVER.

"The aim of the week is also to share stories of other advisers who have managed to expand their business by selling IP and the results that they have seen and offer some inspiration to our audience. By the end of the week our very real hope is that advisers are inspired to take the next step and are clear on what this might look like."

Each day of the week will focus on a different theme connected to IP, covering an introductory session on Monday (today), how to position income protection as part of the mortgage conversation on Tuesday, why IP should be part of the conversation wealth advisers have with their clients on Wednesday, underwriting and claims in income protection on Thursday, before closing out the week on Friday with calls to action and pledges from the industry.

The ultimate objective of the Awareness Week is to encourage advisers that do not currently sell IP to learn more and consider the value of income protection for their clients. To this end, the IPTF will be calling on advisers to make a pledge to increase their engagement or activity with income protection.

"Our hope is that by committing to making a pledge, we will see people follow through on taking steps to improve awareness and sales of income protection," the IPTF co-chairs said. "More awareness leads to more sales and that seems to us to be the logical first step."

"We think that the Income Protection Awareness Week embodies all that we promised members and represents what IPTF has long stood for - to raise the profile of income protection so that it isn't forgotten in client conversations and instead forms the cornerstone of adviser's strategies."