AMII welcomes Aceso and Mattioli Woods as latest members

Following the latest additions, AMII stated it now represents over 120 intermediaries, insurers and providers throughout the health and wellbeing sectors. Aceso provides advisory services across group protection and PMI, health insurance and employee benefits, while Mattioli Woods specialises in financial and wealth management advice, as well as employee benefits and financial wellbeing. The latest members follow Friarsgate, Voyager and UK Global Healthcare in joining the body during the last...