AMII welcomes Acesco and Mattioli Woods as latest members

New advisory members

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 17 September 2021 • 1 min read
AMII welcomes Acesco and Mattioli Woods as latest members

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has added Aceso Health & Group Risk and Mattioli Woods as its newest members.

Following the latest additions, AMII stated it now represents over 120 intermediaries, insurers and providers throughout the health and wellbeing sectors.

Acesco provides advisory services across group protection and PMI, health insurance and employee benefits, while Mattioli Woods specialises in financial and wealth management advice, as well as employee benefits and financial wellbeing.

The latest members follow Friarsgate, Voyager and UK Global Healthcare in joining the body during the last quarter.

AMII executive chairman, David Middleton, commented: "We've had a brilliant couple of months with new members at AMII. It feels like there's real momentum in our industry at the moment, with a lot of people keen to join us in driving change and pushing things forward.

"As a body, we've got some clear aims for the year ahead which really resonate with people, and we're also working to make sure we give back to members and ensure people want to be a part of what we're doing."

COVER spoke to Middleton following his appointment as chair of AMII during the summer about his goals for the industry body, how the industry has coped with Covid-19, and the importance of mental health. Read the interview here.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

IPTF set to kick off first Income Protection Awareness Week

Clients view early advice as big benefit, Fairstone survey shows

More on Employee Benefits

Dominic Grinstead: Group protection for a new era
Group Protection

Dominic Grinstead: Group protection for a new era

'We have to move away from thinking that the employee is some sort of stereotype'

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 September 2021 • 8 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2021: Intermediary shortlist revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: Intermediary shortlist revealed!

Winners announced 2 November

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 September 2021 • 2 min read
MetLife UK launches quote and apply portal
Group Protection

MetLife UK launches quote and apply portal

For group life

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 September 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

Does protection have an image problem?
Adviser / Broking

Does protection have an image problem?

"Empathy goes a long way in this job"

Jon Yarker
clock 07 September 2021 • 6 min read
ProtectX5: Digitalisation of protection demands attention
Technology

ProtectX5: Digitalisation of protection demands attention

'We need to move fast'

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 September 2021 • 4 min read
PM confirms 1.25% NI tax increase to fund health and social care
Long Term Care

PM confirms 1.25% NI tax increase to fund health and social care

Breaks manifesto pledge

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 September 2021 • 4 min read