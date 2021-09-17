AMII welcomes Acesco and Mattioli Woods as latest members

Following the latest additions, AMII stated it now represents over 120 intermediaries, insurers and providers throughout the health and wellbeing sectors.

Acesco provides advisory services across group protection and PMI, health insurance and employee benefits, while Mattioli Woods specialises in financial and wealth management advice, as well as employee benefits and financial wellbeing.

The latest members follow Friarsgate, Voyager and UK Global Healthcare in joining the body during the last quarter.

AMII executive chairman, David Middleton, commented: "We've had a brilliant couple of months with new members at AMII. It feels like there's real momentum in our industry at the moment, with a lot of people keen to join us in driving change and pushing things forward.

"As a body, we've got some clear aims for the year ahead which really resonate with people, and we're also working to make sure we give back to members and ensure people want to be a part of what we're doing."

