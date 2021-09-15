IFW adds mental health online learning option for members

Additional free member benefit

Jenna Brown
clock 15 September 2021 • 1 min read
IFW adds mental health online learning option for members

Initiative for Financial Wellbeing (IFW) members are now able to access an online learning initiative called Compass designed to improve their understanding of mental health issues.

The free member benefit gives finance professionals access to online resources about mental health and training on how to better support clients who may show signed of vulnerability. 

Compass, established by the Martin Gallier Project, will be available for all IFW members who gain access to its online learning facilities as well as being able to call upon Martin Gallier personnel if they need them. 

MGP finance manager Paul Robertson said:  "Compass is specifically designed to offer a comprehensive programme of wellbeing support, and perfectly complements the principles of financial wellbeing.

"Through lessons and tasks, the user is guided through learning material to help better understand what wellbeing is, how important it is, how our brains and bodies react to certain situations and how we can adjust both mind and body to improve how we feel."  

IFW chief executive Nick Marsh added: "Given the experiences of the past 18 months, advisers are being presented with an ever-increasing set of client concerns and scenarios, Compass provides the adviser with a set of tools to help them recognise signs of stress and overload. It's a great platform and very relevant in today's environment."

The IFW's aim is to help its members "implement financial wellbeing on a practical level in order to build stronger, happier and more sustainable relationships with clients".

Topics

More on Employee Benefits

Dominic Grinstead: Group protection for a new era
Group Protection

Dominic Grinstead: Group protection for a new era

'We have to move away from thinking that the employee is some sort of stereotype'

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 September 2021 • 8 min read
MetLife UK launches quote and apply portal
Group Protection

MetLife UK launches quote and apply portal

For group life

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 September 2021 • 1 min read
SME line managers call for greater wellbeing support
Employee Benefits

SME line managers call for greater wellbeing support

‘Squeezed middle’ want greater understanding of companies’ purpose and values

Jon Yarker
clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

Does protection have an image problem?
Adviser / Broking

Does protection have an image problem?

"Empathy goes a long way in this job"

Jon Yarker
clock 07 September 2021 • 6 min read
ProtectX5: Digitalisation of protection demands attention
Technology

ProtectX5: Digitalisation of protection demands attention

'We need to move fast'

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 September 2021 • 4 min read
PM confirms 1.25% NI tax increase to fund health and social care
Long Term Care

PM confirms 1.25% NI tax increase to fund health and social care

Breaks manifesto pledge

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 September 2021 • 4 min read