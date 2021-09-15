IFW adds mental health online learning option for members

The free member benefit gives finance professionals access to online resources about mental health and training on how to better support clients who may show signed of vulnerability.

Compass, established by the Martin Gallier Project, will be available for all IFW members who gain access to its online learning facilities as well as being able to call upon Martin Gallier personnel if they need them.

MGP finance manager Paul Robertson said: "Compass is specifically designed to offer a comprehensive programme of wellbeing support, and perfectly complements the principles of financial wellbeing.

"Through lessons and tasks, the user is guided through learning material to help better understand what wellbeing is, how important it is, how our brains and bodies react to certain situations and how we can adjust both mind and body to improve how we feel."

IFW chief executive Nick Marsh added: "Given the experiences of the past 18 months, advisers are being presented with an ever-increasing set of client concerns and scenarios, Compass provides the adviser with a set of tools to help them recognise signs of stress and overload. It's a great platform and very relevant in today's environment."

The IFW's aim is to help its members "implement financial wellbeing on a practical level in order to build stronger, happier and more sustainable relationships with clients".