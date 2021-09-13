CIExpert adds Aviva to Insight Zone dashboard

The online information hub, which went live in May this year, was designed to provide advisers with insights beyond critical illness propositions.

Aviva's range of personal and business protection policies, including critical illness, will be placed in the Insight Zone, which features claims stats, product flexibility, age and term limits and added value service.

The service is designed to offer advisers a ‘birds-eye' view of policy options, which can be further broken down into elements including conditions grouping, limits, flexibility and smoker treatment should advisers need to focus on a particular aspect.

It also includes the Condition Tracer Tool, which provides searchable breakdowns for critical illness conditions.

Alan Lakey, director of CIExpert, told COVER: "The critical illness market has not been this confusing since the 1990s when there were many more insurers offering their products. The CIExpert Insight Zone enables subscribers to forensically analyse each insurers proposition in terms of product details and plan limitations.

"Additionally, the unique Condition Tracer Tool search capability enables advisers to compare plans despite insurers failing to agree on what name a condition should have."

Paul Dalgliesh, head of protection propositions at Aviva, commented: "The critical illness market continues to evolve and balancing comprehensive coverage alongside adviser and customer understanding remains an ongoing focus for Aviva.

"We're therefore delighted to be on board with CIExpert's Insight Zone where the condition tracer tool provides an innovative solution, giving a simple visual representation by condition groups that advisers can use to bring to life the relevance of conditions covered for their clients. CIExpert has long been a resource for comparing critical illness and this new feature is another great stride forward in overcoming this hurdle and simplifying the task for advisers."