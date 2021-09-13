CIExpert adds Aviva to Insight Zone dashboard

Latest addition

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 September 2021 • 1 min read
CIExpert adds Aviva to Insight Zone dashboard

Aviva’s protection products have been added to the recently launched Insight Zone from CIExpert.

The online information hub, which went live in May this year, was designed to provide advisers with insights beyond critical illness propositions.

Aviva's range of personal and business protection policies, including critical illness, will be placed in the Insight Zone, which features claims stats, product flexibility, age and term limits and added value service.

The service is designed to offer advisers a ‘birds-eye' view of policy options, which can be further broken down into elements including conditions grouping, limits, flexibility and smoker treatment should advisers need to focus on a particular aspect.

It also includes the Condition Tracer Tool, which provides searchable breakdowns for critical illness conditions.

Alan Lakey, director of CIExpert, told COVER: "The critical illness market has not been this confusing since the 1990s when there were many more insurers offering their products.  The CIExpert Insight Zone enables subscribers to forensically analyse each insurers proposition in terms of product details and plan limitations.

"Additionally, the unique Condition Tracer Tool search capability enables advisers to compare plans despite insurers failing to agree on what name a condition should have."

Paul Dalgliesh, head of protection propositions at Aviva, commented: "The critical illness market continues to evolve and balancing comprehensive coverage alongside adviser and customer understanding remains an ongoing focus for Aviva.

"We're therefore delighted to be on board with CIExpert's Insight Zone where the condition tracer tool provides an innovative solution, giving a simple visual representation by condition groups that advisers can use to bring to life the relevance of conditions covered for their clients. CIExpert has long been a resource for comparing critical illness and this new feature is another great stride forward in overcoming this hurdle and simplifying the task for advisers."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

healthcare rm offers emotional wellbeing service to MDDUS

L&G introduces Key Person Income Protection

More on Long Term Care

Tony Müdd: Is it now time for Long-Term Care insurance? Not a chance!
Long Term Care

Tony Müdd: Is it now time for Long-Term Care insurance? Not a chance!

'It is not just about affordability.'

Tony Müdd
clock 14 September 2021 • 3 min read
Cost of health and social care reform will be a "bitter pill to swallow"
Long Term Care

Cost of health and social care reform will be a "bitter pill to swallow"

Market reactions

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 September 2021 • 6 min read
PM confirms 1.25% NI tax increase to fund health and social care
Long Term Care

PM confirms 1.25% NI tax increase to fund health and social care

Breaks manifesto pledge

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 September 2021 • 4 min read

Highlights

Does protection have an image problem?
Adviser / Broking

Does protection have an image problem?

"Empathy goes a long way in this job"

Jon Yarker
clock 07 September 2021 • 6 min read
ProtectX5: Digitalisation of protection demands attention
Technology

ProtectX5: Digitalisation of protection demands attention

'We need to move fast'

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 September 2021 • 4 min read
PM confirms 1.25% NI tax increase to fund health and social care
Long Term Care

PM confirms 1.25% NI tax increase to fund health and social care

Breaks manifesto pledge

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 September 2021 • 4 min read