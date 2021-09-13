CII launches Income Protection guide

The new guide aims to raise awareness, provide support, and inspire confidence in financial advisers and professionals engaged in protection conversations with their clients, according to the CII.

The guide covers the various available income protection products, across both individual and group propositions, as well as areas such as rehabilitation and the return to work, business protection and supporting renters and mortgage customers.

It also provides a technical overview of the key principles of protection products, including income protection, accident, sickness and unemployment insurance, and payment protection insurance, as well as how income protection interacts with Universal Credit and how it is underwritten.

Matthew Connell, director, policy and public affairs at the CII, said: "IP plays a key role in financial resilience, but alongside raising awareness of it, we also believe highlighting the role of signposting to specialist advisers, will ensure more disabled customers and those with pre-existing medical conditions get access to this all-important protection.

"Of course, this guide alone won't change the reality for many who still struggle to access insurance, which is why we continue our commitment to the Access to Insurance Working Group and its continuing mission under its new chair, Peter Hamilton."

The CII took on responsibility for the Professional Workstream of the Access to Insurance (A2I) Working Group, earlier this year after founding member Johnny Timpson stepped aside.

"The CII have supported the aims of the Access to Insurance (A2I) Working Group since it was first formed by Johnny Timpson at Caxton House in 2018," said Connell.

"Our leadership of the Professionalism Workstream of the A2I Working Group, is a natural extension of the work we already do for professionals across the market, and we are delighted this project allows us to reaffirm our support for improving access to protection insurance for disabled customers, and for protection professionals alike."

You can access the CII's guide here.