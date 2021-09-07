British Friendly reinstates IP deferral periods

Effective immediately

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 September 2021 • 1 min read
British Friendly reinstates IP deferral periods

British Friendly has restored its Day 1 and Week 1 cover for new income protection applications.

As of today (7 September), British Friendly has reinstated Day 1 cover for Long Term Protect and Week 1 for Long Term and Short-Term Income Protection, alongside its Breathing Space product.

The mutual society stated the move is in response to adviser and consumer demand, and will provide advisers to provide more options to their customers that have little or no sick pay arrangements and require financial provision to pay out sooner.

In line with market practice, an exclusion will apply to Day 1 and Week 1 policies for any illness or disability caused directly or indirectly by Covid-19. British Friendly has already removed its Covid-19 exclusion for new applications that have chosen a four-week or longer deferred period.

Natalie Summerson, sales and marketing director, at British Friendly, commented: "The reintroduction of Day 1 and Week 1 waiting periods provides more options for individuals with little or no financial provision available to them should the worst happen.

"We are delighted to be able to re-introduce these options as we start to build a more inclusive offering at a time when income protection is becoming increasingly relevant and valuable."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Cost of health and social care reform will be a "bitter pill to swallow"

PM confirms 1.25% NI tax increase to fund health and social care

More on Marketing

Financial Services Forum: Protection in a post-pandemic era
Marketing

Financial Services Forum: Protection in a post-pandemic era

Watch the full webinar

COVER
clock 20 November 2020 •
Adam Saville, editor, COVER
Marketing

COVER editor Adam Saville to chair protection panel discussion

On Thursday 19 November

COVER
clock 17 November 2020 •
All content from COVER Protection & Health Summit available on demand!
Underwriting

All content from COVER Protection & Health Summit available on demand!

Brave new world

COVER
clock 13 November 2020 •

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read