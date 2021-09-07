British Friendly reinstates IP deferral periods

As of today (7 September), British Friendly has reinstated Day 1 cover for Long Term Protect and Week 1 for Long Term and Short-Term Income Protection, alongside its Breathing Space product.

The mutual society stated the move is in response to adviser and consumer demand, and will provide advisers to provide more options to their customers that have little or no sick pay arrangements and require financial provision to pay out sooner.

In line with market practice, an exclusion will apply to Day 1 and Week 1 policies for any illness or disability caused directly or indirectly by Covid-19. British Friendly has already removed its Covid-19 exclusion for new applications that have chosen a four-week or longer deferred period.

Natalie Summerson, sales and marketing director, at British Friendly, commented: "The reintroduction of Day 1 and Week 1 waiting periods provides more options for individuals with little or no financial provision available to them should the worst happen.

"We are delighted to be able to re-introduce these options as we start to build a more inclusive offering at a time when income protection is becoming increasingly relevant and valuable."