Contact State acquired by Verisk

Under the terms of the acquisition, for which financial details were not disclosed, Contact State will be combined with Jornaya, the consumer behavioural data and intelligence arm of Verisk.

Contact State, which will retain its independent brand, will working alongside Jornaya, which providers consumer compliance, behavioural data and marketing intelligence, to offer customers expanded insights into buyer journeys in the UK and EU.

Alain Desmier, co-founder and chief executive of Contact State, said the firm has "pioneered a path for data certification in the UK" since its inception in September 2019, using its technology to create independent certificates that record and secure consumer consent, the customer journey, as well data integrity.

Commenting on the acquisition, Desmier told COVER: "Particularly focused on Life Insurance, much of our work has been focused on eradicating the double selling of leads which has been shown to drive policy cancellations and cause intermediary bankruptcy. There is still a lot of work to do here but with the help of clients and supporters we are slowly making this fraudulent practice obsolete."

"We've always fundamentally believed that from the first click on a marketing campaign right the way through to the insurance underwriter, a consumer protection lead should have an independent certificate attached to it which verifies the provenance and integrity of the customer journey; our investors Verisk and Jornaya share that aim."