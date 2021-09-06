BIBA & GRiD launch business protection guide

The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) and Group Risk Development (GRiD) have jointly launched a new guide on business protection to aid employers' understanding of the product.

BIBA executive director, Graeme Trudgill, said that the guide was launched following the success of the Association's insurance guide for SMEs, with the recognition that more can be done to help businesses understand the risks of key person loss.

"Insurance brokers, advisors and intermediaries are able to provide advice on the different insurance policies available to a business and help them to understand the basis of their insurances and the risks they face. In this sense this guide is invaluable," he said.

The Association stated that while many businesses are aware of risks involving fire, theft or liability and will have taken insurance out on these, may do need consider their staff as assets that require protection, particularly SMEs which are more vulnerable to losing key personnel.

The guide was developed with support from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), and was co-authored by Katharine Moxham of GRiD.

Moxham commented: "We believe that many businesses remain unprotected and we want to highlight how straightforward it can be to prevent a financial shock that could lead to business failure.

"This approach can easily be extended to consider protecting employees and their families from the financial devastation that can result from the death, illness or disability of a breadwinner. Sadly, this is something that smaller businesses might overlook until something dreadful happens to an employee, and they can then face some difficult decisions about whether and how to help their employee and/or their family."

You can download the guide here.