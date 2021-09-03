Bupa signs three-year deal with Circle Health Group

Under the terms of the deal, Bupa will continue to provide its private healthcare services to the Circle Health Group, owner of BMI Healthcare.

This includes streamlined consultant booking processes, rolling out key Bupa specialist care centres for oncology, and exploring pathway management for MSK, cardiology and skin cancer.

The two firms have agreed upon a number of areas to explore the "development, innovation and improvement of services for customers."

Circle owns over 50 hospitals in the UK and offers over 500 different treatments across more than 60 specialities, with centres of excellence in spinal, orthopaedic, neurological, cardiac and cancer care.

Alex Perry, chief executive of Bupa UK Insurance, commented: "Our priority is ensuring our customers have convenient access to quality, affordable healthcare services and that they have a great experience when using their health insurance.

"This new chapter in Circle and Bupa's relationship will help further these priorities and is a great example of insurer and hospital provider working together to deliver the best for our customers."