ADVERTISEMENT

Bupa signs three-year deal with Circle Health Group

Through to January 2024

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 September 2021 • 1 min read
Bupa signs three-year deal with Circle Health Group

Bupa UK Insurance extends its contract with owner of UK private hospital network for a further three years.

Under the terms of the deal, Bupa will continue to provide its private healthcare services to the Circle Health Group, owner of BMI Healthcare.

This includes streamlined consultant booking processes, rolling out key Bupa specialist care centres for oncology, and exploring pathway management for MSK, cardiology and skin cancer.

The two firms have agreed upon a number of areas to explore the "development, innovation and improvement of services for customers."

Circle owns over 50 hospitals in the UK and offers over 500 different treatments across more than 60 specialities, with centres of excellence in spinal, orthopaedic, neurological, cardiac and cancer care.

Alex Perry, chief executive of Bupa UK Insurance, commented: "Our priority is ensuring our customers have convenient access to quality, affordable healthcare services and that they have a great experience when using their health insurance.

"This new chapter in Circle and Bupa's relationship will help further these priorities and is a great example of insurer and hospital provider working together to deliver the best for our customers."

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Govt plans 1% NI increase to fund social care - reports

Prevalence of Long Covid symptoms continues to grow throughout the UK

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Group Protection

One in five employees in favour of mandatory reporting on physical, wellbeing initiatives
Group Protection

One in five employees in favour of mandatory reporting on physical, wellbeing initiatives

New research shows

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 02 September 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: Roksana Helscher
Group Protection

Group life Covid-related payouts total £125.7m for H1 2021

GRiD statistics

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
Talking SME wellbeing: How to unearth business and people needs
Group Protection

Talking SME wellbeing: How to unearth business and people needs

‘There’s now growing understanding that employees should be thought of as customers’

Colin Fitzgerald
clock 26 August 2021 • 6 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT