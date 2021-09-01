Shepherds Friendly expands IP benefits with Nuffield Health

As of 1 September, Shepherds Friendly's Income Protection proposition will include a range of new Nuffield Health Benefits as standard, meaning advisers will also be able to offer them to their clients.

The three new health and wellbeing benefits will be available to all new and existing Income Protection members.

Policyholders will be provided access to: Nuffield Health's Virtual GP for 24/7 access to telehealth services; its Emotional Wellbeing platform, which provides mental health and wellbeing support aimed at addressing underlying issues; and discounted gym membership at Nuffield Health's UK fitness and wellbeing centres.

The new benefits will be included as policy benefits alongside existing IP benefits, which include bereavement payments and new child payments.

Ann-Marie O'Dea, chief executive at Shepherds Friendly, commented: "We always aim to provide real added value and support to our membership when they need it the most and at key points in their life. With Nuffield Health, we can now offer tangible and helpful wellbeing benefits to Income Protection members, on top of our existing financial benefits.

"Our new Nuffield Health benefits are designed to help members maintain and improve their physical and mental health, and access medical support quickly and easily when needed. Working with Nuffield Health to diversify and enhance our benefits package felt like a natural fit for the society, as our values very much align; always returning the best possible value to our membership."