ADVERTISEMENT

Shepherds Friendly expands IP benefits with Nuffield Health

Effective immediately

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 September 2021 • 1 min read
Shepherds Friendly expands IP benefits with Nuffield Health

Mutual society adds three new benefits to its income protection cover through the partnership.

As of 1 September, Shepherds Friendly's Income Protection proposition will include a range of new Nuffield Health Benefits as standard, meaning advisers will also be able to offer them to their clients.

The three new health and wellbeing benefits will be available to all new and existing Income Protection members.  

Policyholders will be provided access to: Nuffield Health's Virtual GP for 24/7 access to telehealth services; its Emotional Wellbeing platform, which provides mental health and wellbeing support aimed at addressing underlying issues; and discounted gym membership at Nuffield Health's UK fitness and wellbeing centres.

The new benefits will be included as policy benefits alongside existing IP benefits, which include bereavement payments and new child payments.

Ann-Marie O'Dea, chief executive at Shepherds Friendly, commented: "We always aim to provide real added value and support to our membership when they need it the most and at key points in their life. With Nuffield Health, we can now offer tangible and helpful wellbeing benefits to Income Protection members, on top of our existing financial benefits.  

"Our new Nuffield Health benefits are designed to help members maintain and improve their physical and mental health, and access medical support quickly and easily when needed. Working with Nuffield Health to diversify and enhance our benefits package felt like a natural fit for the society, as our values very much align; always returning the best possible value to our membership." 

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Zurich launches new Group PMI proposition

Aegon joins with Edinburgh Uni on financial wellbeing

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Regulation

FCA sends out warning on new product guidance readiness
Regulation

FCA sends out warning on new product guidance readiness

Latest review

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 25 August 2021 • 3 min read
'Clear mistrust' of online financial services adverts
Regulation

'Clear mistrust' of online financial services adverts

Aviva Fraud Report

Holly Roach
clock 24 August 2021 • 3 min read
Alain Desmier: Major changes to protection lead generation are coming
Regulation

Alain Desmier: Major changes to protection lead generation are coming

'The importance of preparing for these changes now, should not be underestimated.'

Alain Desmier
clock 19 August 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT