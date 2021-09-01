Zurich launches new Group PMI proposition

The new group policy, known as Zurich LiveWell Diagnostics, offers employees private access to specialist consultations and clinical diagnostic tests, before referring patients for treatment under the NHS.

The insurer stated that the objective of the proposition is to provide healthcare cover for employers that might otherwise be priced out of full medical cover, as well as those that wish to offer healthcare benefits to employees.

It aims to accelerate the speed of access to healthcare treatments for employees through the provision of quicker access critical tests such as MRIs, CTs and ultrasounds.

The cover is available with no exclusions for pre-existing conditions and no out-patient limits, targeting firms with at least 250 insureds, in consultation with three major employee benefit providers.

The policy costs from £190 to £310 per employee, which is between 25% and 40% of the cost of a full group medical product, equivalent to around 52p a day per employee.

It also includes access to major UK private medical networks and offers case management and handover to the NHS or private medical options for treatment.

Under the policy's higher levels of cover, Zurich LiveWell Diagnostics offers access to virtual GP appointments, physiotherapy, mental health counselling and a second medical opinion.

Employees are also able to access a digital app, which includes health goals, interests, trackers, toolkits and health content to support their mental, physical, financial and social wellbeing, which can also be used to submit claims.

Stephane Baj, Zurich's head of accident and health, commented: "Timely access to a GP or specialist consultant can be subject to lengthy waiting lists, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic. Yet at the same time, we know it's often too expensive for firms to offer full medical plans to employees outside of senior management.

"Our new policy aims to plug the gap between basic healthcare benefits, such as virtual GPs, and more costly full medical plans. It offers an affordable alternative for employers that want to extend private healthcare to employees - from shopfloor workers to delivery drivers - who have not typically enjoyed these benefits before.

"By providing early access to healthcare, it can help firms to improve employee wellbeing, reduce the number of days lost to sickness and maintain their productivity."