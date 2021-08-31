ADVERTISEMENT

Working from home increasing stress, work levels for UK staff

New research shows

John Brazier
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
Around one in three UK employees are working longer hours and suffering from greater stress levels while away from the office.

New research from Cigna Europe has found that UK employees working from home are suffering from ‘unmanageable stress' due to excessive workloads.

The seventh edition of The Cigna 360° Well-Being Survey, conducted in April this year, found that around one in three (32%) of people in the UK are putting in longer hours while working away from the office.

Lack of an office routine and extra time from non-commuting were cited as the main reasons for the excessive workload, as the research revealed almost three quarters (71%) of the nation are currently stressed, with 12% of this rated as "unmanageable."

The research also discovered that UK staff rank their mental health highest when considering issues important to their overall ‘Whole Health', closely followed by their physical health (69% v 66%).

Dr. Peter Mills, associate medical director at Cigna Europe, commented that employers must focus on closing the gap between employee's holistic health expectations and what they actually receive.

"Whole Health extends beyond the typical provisions of physical and mental health and includes everything that makes up the employee's world: family, friends, work-life balance, access to care, finances and home environment. Difficulty in any one of these areas can have an immediate knock-on effect on a person's Whole Health," said Mills.

"During the past year, it's clear from our research that too many people in the UK are not just struggling with longer working hours, but also with unmanageable stress, often leading to mental health issues - a health aspect that is increasingly becoming more and more important. Employers need to provide more comprehensive well-being policies and they need to do it now."

John Brazier

