Simplyhealth offering free healthcare support for Afghanistan veterans

For UK’s service personnel and veterans

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 26 August 2021 • 1 min read
Simplyhealth offering free healthcare support for Afghanistan veterans

Package of support includes access to mental health counselling and telehealth services.

Simplyhealth has announced that it is to offer a range of healthcare support services to UK veterans that have been deployed in Afghanistan.

The support package includes free access to mental health counselling and 24/7 video GP services.

The offer will be open for a period of 12 weeks as of 25 August and is aimed at easing the mental and physical burden that afflicts those in the armed forces through access to an advice helpline, as well as telephone or face to face mental health counselling sessions with trained specialists.

Any British Regular or Reservist member of the Armed Forces, or veteran, or government, or civilian government personnel deployed in Afghanistan over the past 20 years will be eligible for the support.

Dr Sneh Khemka, chief executive of Simplyhealth, commented: "We are all aware of recent events in Afghanistan and want to help at a time of great pressure on the NHS and specialist charities. As a company whose purpose is to improve access to healthcare in the UK, we feel it our duty to offer help where we can."

Simplyhealth will also make a donation to and supporting Combat Stress, the UK's leading charity for veterans' mental health, which provides specialist treatment and support for British veterans from every service and conflict.

Editor, COVER

