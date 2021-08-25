Working from home improving health and wellbeing of older employees

The ONS research, which studied the impact of working from home on those aged 50 and over, found that those that switched to remote working at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic have reported better health and wellbeing.

Research previously carried by out by the ONS found that flexible working is a factor in enabling older workers to remain in the labour market for longer. In June and July 2020, older workers working entirely from home were more likely to say they were planning to retire later compared with those not working from home.

Those with a long-standing illness, disability or infirmity who work from home were also more likely to say they are now planning to retire later (10.9%) compared with those not working from home (4.9%).

During the pandemic, around three-quarters of older workers who were working from home all or some of the time reported they were able to get the same or more done than prior to the pandemic. However, around a quarter of older workers working from home reported decreased productivity.

Those aged in their 50s were more likely to switch to working from home than those in their 60s and women were more likely to switch to working from home (44.9%) than men (37.9%).

The ONS also found that there were similar characteristics shared between people aged 50+ who had not reached the State Pension age, and those that did not switch to working from home during the pandemic.

This group tend to have "poorer health, lower well-being, live in deprived areas and have lower or no qualifications", according to the research.

Older workers who switched to working from home tended to be in better health prior to the onset of the pandemic than those who did not, with 84.4% of "switchers" reporting "excellent", "very good" or "good" health compared with 78.5% of those that did not switch.

Conversely, switchers were less likely report "fair" or "poor" health.

The ONS stated that while there were some benefits to be found by older workers in working from home, such as increased productivity, decreased absenteeism, greater wellbeing and an improved work-life balance, this will not be realised by all, and that there will also be disadvantages for some older workers, while others will not have had the option to switch to remote working.

Commenting on the ONS findings, Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, said: "This pandemic has had a profound effect on the older members of the nation's workforce. Figures from the ONS showed older workers were finding they were working less hours than usual as a result of the pandemic, while a huge number were furloughed and felt at risk of losing their job.

"It is positive therefore that shifts in working patterns, such as working from home, can help keep older workers in the workforce for longer and thus boost their financial security as they near or enter retirement. The ONS found that older workers working entirely from home were more likely to say they were planning to retire later compared with those not working from home, with an increase in those saying they want to work from home going forward."