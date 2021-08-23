ADVERTISEMENT

Employers ready to embrace remote and hybrid working in post-pandemic years

Businesses reluctant to ask staff to get jabbed

Hannah Godfrey
clock 23 August 2021 • 1 min read
Hybrid working looks likely to be the working model of the future, with just three-in-10 employees expecting their workforce back onsite full time in two years’ time, a survey by Willis Towers Watson has found.

The majority (85%) of businesses have anticipated that most employees who would like to return to the workplace will have done so by the end of 2021, the insurance company found, however working practices are unlikely to return to their pre-pandemic state.

Employers have estimated around a quarter (23%) of the workforce will work remotely on a full-time basis in two years' time, while just more than two-in-five (41%) will embrace hybrid working.

Lucie McGrath, director of health and benefits GB at Willis Towers Watson, said hybrid working was here to stay, adding: "We've all weathered a huge amount of change over the last two years. Employers should think carefully about how to support their employees' mental health as we adjust to the new working world."

While employers seem ready to embrace remote and hybrid working, they are less likely to push employees to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Willis Towers Watson found just one in five employers had encouraged staff to get vaccinated via communications campaigns, while another 18% were considering such an approach.

Employers were also unlikely to incentivise employees to get vaccinated, with just one in seven offering people time off or cash to get a jab. Nearly two-thirds (60%) said they are not planning to use incentives.

None of the organisations surveyed by Willis Towers Watson had asked staff to get vaccinated before returning to the workplace, and just 12% of employers said they are considering doing so.

