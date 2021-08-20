ADVERTISEMENT

Bupa launches concierge service for ultra-high net worth clients

Private Client

John Brazier
John Brazier
20 August 2021
Bupa launches concierge service for ultra-high net worth clients

Private Client is aimed at Bupa’s ultra-high net worth (uHNW) customers for personalised health and wellbeing.

Private Client is aimed at Bupa's ultra-high net worth (uHNW) customers for personalised health and wellbeing.

The new offering is designed to bridge a gap in the market for premium health insurance, health management and wellness, providing a tailored service to individual clients.

Bupa Global stated that Private Client has been launched to of a new ‘ultra-premium lifecare' category of service in response to demand for increased personal guidance, and a health plan that fits with the lifestyle demands, work, family and travel commitments of uNHW individuals.

The proposition offers direct access to "world-class" private medical specialists and popular wellbeing therapies, such as vitamin therapy and cryotherapy, with customers assigned a dedicated Lifecare Concierge Manager to handle all aspects of their individual or family health plan

Private Client takes a holistic approach to health and wellbeing by focusing on prevention as well as treatment, according to Bupa, with no overall annual limit and global cover on the Ultimate Health Plan.

Sheldon Kenton, managing director of Bupa Global, commented: "We want to be a wellness partner for customers rather than only being there when customers need treatment. So as a leader in premium health insurance we are redefining the gold standard of health solutions, bringing our customers more than just healthcare, but Lifecare.

"Working closely with our customers, Private Client by Bupa leads the way in creating a new category within the sector, meeting customer demand for personal guidance and expertise in holistic wellbeing."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
