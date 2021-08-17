Healix sees consultations jump 87% during 2021

According to data from its TrustDoc service that provides virtual GP appointments for its clients, orthopaedics and musculoskeletal (MSK) consultation volumes have increased when compared to last year.

Demand for emotional wellbeing support has also increased in 2021, with data from Healix's Holistic Health service showing that almost half of consultations delivered this year were emotional wellbeing focused.

Healix stated the increase in consultations has a clear link with the Covid-19 pandemic, with more people working from home without proper equipment or set-ups requiring orthopaedic or MSK focused services to correct or mitigate, while incidents of poor mental health have also risen.

Ian Talbot, CEO of Healix Health Services, commented: "Private medical care has played a big part in relieving the pressure on the NHS over the course of the pandemic, not only by providing additional space and equipment to the public sector, but also by caring for a large cohort of people who would otherwise depend on the NHS.

That said, some PMI policies overlook important conditions. Areas like mental health, emotional wellbeing and MSK issues are often not covered, but our data is showing that demand for help in these areas is vastly increasing as a direct result of the pandemic. The challenges of the past 18 months have brought employee's health and wellbeing to the fore, and that needs to be translated into practical support for employees."