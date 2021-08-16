IFAs believe younger clients want virtual meetings and retirees prefer face-to-face

Opinium's online survey of 204 IFAs carried out earlier in August found four-in-five (80%) advisers think clients between 18 and 34 years of age would prefer to meet virtually.

On the other hand, almost two-thirds (60%) of advisers believe those over 70 would prefer to meet in person.

As pandemic restrictions have eased, a little more than half of the IFAs polled said they expect to use a blend of face-to-face and virtual contact when working with clients over the next 12 months.

A third (30%) said they anticipate seeing clients mostly face-to-face, while 14% reported they would only interact with clients virtually.

As for the benefits of these approaches, of the IFAs who meet clients face-to-face, the majority (80%) believed this form of contact creates stronger relationships, two-thirds (66%) thought it engages clients and 60% think it builds trust.

As for virtual meetings, of those who communicate this way, two-thirds (66%) said it saves time, half (55%) said it is more flexible and about the same proportion said it is more efficient.

Opinium research director Alexa Nightingale said: "With restrictions largely over, IFAs face an interesting dilemma as to how to best engage with clients over the next year. Younger clients prefer virtual contact, which is easier and more efficient, but IFAs don't necessarily think this type of interaction builds as strong relationships or trust as face-to-face contact.

"Therefore, with IFAs looking to engage with the next generation of clients, it may be likely that we see a blend of contact methods become the new normal."

This article was first published by COVER sister title, Professional Adviser.