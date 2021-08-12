Vitality pays out £91.6m in 2020

A total of £4m was paid in relation to Covid-19 claims, representing the fifth largest cause of life cover claims at 9%.

According to Vitality, the majority of the Covid-19 related claims came from its eldest members with only one in four such claims concerning those under the age of 60.

For critical illness cover, the top three areas of claims were cancer, stroke and nervous system, and heart and artery.

Vitality's serious illness cover, which covers 38 unique conditions, has been developed to reflect the modern nature of illnesses where advances in treatment and screening have resulted in increased survival rates for severe illnesses.

"Throughout the pandemic we have seen the value of comprehensive cover for members who have had to claim. The ability for people to claim multiple times on their serious illness cover policy, has proved particularly valuable with one in 11 claims being made by people who had claimed previously," said Justin Skinner, managing director at VitalityLife.

"We feel that added peace of mind and being there for people throughout their lives is particularly important, especially since March last year as we all navigate new levels of uncertainty."