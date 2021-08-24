ADVERTISEMENT

In association with Vitality

Hardeep Tawakley
clock 24 August 2021 • 1 min read
COVER has teamed up with Vitality to explore how access to digital care is being re-imagined in the wake of Covid-19.

It is no secret that digital transformation has always been a long-term strategic goal for the healthcare industry.

Yet it took the Covid-19 pandemic to result in real and rapid adoption of digital technology in both the NHS and across the private medical insurance industries.

Over the past 18 months, significant changes have been delivered in healthcare services, from virtual appointments to remote care and mental health services that are now easily available in the palm of your hand.

These changes have happened at an incredible pace, and begs the question as to what the future of health insurance will look like in one, five or ten years' time.

How are new digital healthcare opportunities being pioneered in 2021; what new innovation is the industry on the verge of offering to customers. And most importantly, how can advisers take advantage of these new smart technologies in conversations with clients?

Join COVER and Vitality as we offer exclusive insight, interviews and videos with experts and advisers from across the industry and debate the Future of Health Insurance. Now.

Hardeep Tawakley

