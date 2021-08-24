The future of health insurance. Now.

It is no secret that digital transformation has always been a long-term strategic goal for the healthcare industry.

Yet it took the Covid-19 pandemic to result in real and rapid adoption of digital technology in both the NHS and across the private medical insurance industries.

Over the past 18 months, significant changes have been delivered in healthcare services, from virtual appointments to remote care and mental health services that are now easily available in the palm of your hand.

These changes have happened at an incredible pace, and begs the question as to what the future of health insurance will look like in one, five or ten years' time.

