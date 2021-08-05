L&G unveils new wellbeing for GIP framework

As part of its ‘Be Well, Get Better, Be Supported' campaign, the framework is intended to integrate benefit and wellbeing agendas, incorporating prevention, early intervention and rehabilitation services included with group protection products into employer wellbeing programmes.

The insurer stated it aims to place the emphasis "firmly on outcomes first, product second" with the campaign and framework, which represents an "evolution" of its previous Not A Red Card (NARC) campaign.

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director at Legal & General Group Protection, commented: "We know that the wellbeing agenda can be overwhelming for employers, in particular for SMEs. We have therefore simplified the way we present our services and solutions, building it around an active, outcome-led approach.

"For example, if an employee is in the "Be well" space, it's here that they can use what we offer to stay well and strengthen their wellbeing. If it's about "Get better", that's helping them understand how we can help restore their health and wellbeing when illness or injury have struck."

The framework features a ‘Be Well' hub, which collates all of L&G's education and awareness material, along with signposting to embedded value support services. This includes tools to help employers create or update their wellbeing policies, free wellbeing resources for employees, practical ideas for quick wins and implementation, plus on-demand webinars, a risk audit tool, and signposting support.

L&G's campaign is designed to align the insurer's treatment pathways across the main causes of claims, such as mental health, cancer, musculoskeletal and work-related stress. Support includes access services such as its Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) and Care Concierge, risk assessment, line manager training, specialist referrals and return to work support.

Sallows said: "An outcomes focus brings results and it's a philosophy we've followed for a long time where back to work support is concerned. For example, our latest annual claims statistics showed that 92% of employees with group income protection mental health claims were able to return within the deferred period last year, an increase of 9% on 2019.

"Intermediaries have a crucial role to play in helping employers shape their wellbeing policies and the onus is on us as the provider to ensure they have access to all the tools and information they need to enable businesses to shift to an outcomes-based approach to employee wellness."