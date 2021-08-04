Mental health priorities still divide employers and staff

Research from Mercer Marsh Benefits conducted among 1,300 HR and risk management professionals found that mental health deterioration was ranked as one of the top risk issues for UK employers,

The Turning people risk into a business opportunity report found that while cybersecurity was highlighted as the top risk on a global scale, respondents from the UK cited worsening mental health as their top risk.

In the UK, both HR professionals and risk managers scored talent attraction, retention and engagement and deteriorating mental health in their top three risks. The report stated that "risk managers may have in mind the risk of employee claims against employers whilst HR may be thinking of maximising employee potential."

However, "communicable health conditions" were not considered a top ten risk in the UK despite the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Despite deteriorating mental health being highlighted as a top concern to UK businesses, engagement among executive leadership and board level accountability remains low," said Chris Bailey, partner and UK&I consulting leader at Mercer Marsh Benefits.

"This is particularly worrying as the UK Covid-19 restrictions end and businesses start asking employees to return to workplaces. Now more than ever the wellbeing and mental health of colleagues should be on boardroom agendas."

While awareness of employee wellbeing and mental health issues may be increasing, another report highlights the depth of concerns that staff have and the perceived level of support from their employers.

The Keeping up appearances: How ‘pleasanteeism' is eroding resilience report, published by healthcare top-up provider Lime, found that just 16% of UK employees felt their mental health was "very well supported" at work, with 42% stating they expect more from their employer in the way of support and 40% prepared to look for a new job if this condition isn't met.

The report found that minimising mental health issues at work was a prevailing theme among employees, as just over half of respondents (51%) felt they were pressured into putting on a brave face among colleagues and 19% stating concerns their stress was visible to others.

Shaun Williams, founder and chief executive of Lime, said: "The past 18 months has had a huge impact on people's lives, including on their mental health and resilience. The long-term repercussions of the pandemic are likely to be felt for years to come, and it's important we act now to be aware of and prioritise both our own mental health and that of those around us."