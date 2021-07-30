Collective Benefits partners on MSK treatment for gig economy workers

Employee benefits platform provider, Collective Benefits has partnered with healthtech specialist EQL to offer gig economy workers access to treatment for MSK conditions, such as back and joint pain.

According to research from Collective Benefits, around one-third (34%) of gig economy workers cite back pain as their number one health concern, closely followed by mental health (31%).

The partnership will offer many of the 200,000 independent workers on Collective's platform end-to-end MSK healthcare support with access to digital triage support tool Phio Access which will enable workers faster access to the right MSK care.

Meanwhile, those who are suitable for self-management will be able to use Phio Engage, which provides a tailored and uniquely customisable exercise programme, remote monitoring and in-app clinician intervention as necessary.

Anthony Beilin, chief executive and co-founder at Collective Benefits, said: "The partnership with EQL is a really important step in providing enhanced benefits to independent workers and we are pleased to be able to expand our healthcare benefits to further support this underserved workforce.

"Over 15 million hours of GP's time is taken up annually on MSK-related issues. Whilst having the potential to support a nation of 6.6 million independent workers through one of the most common workplace injuries, we are also reducing dependency on the NHS by allowing workers to manage their issues digitally."

Jason Ward, chief executive and co-founder at EQL, commented: "By offering agile and remote end-to-end MSK healthcare, we support faster access to the right MSK care, and empower those whose injury is suitable for self-management, to take control of their own healthcare needs, wherever, and whenever they choose - a key benefit to those working outside of the traditional 9-5 office hours.

"Earlier intervention is essential for improved health outcomes, and at a time with rising NHS waiting lists, ensures independent workers can get back to normal activities, including work, faster.