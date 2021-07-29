CII highlights cyber risk insurance knowledge gap

A survey conducted by the CII's New Generation Underwriting Group has found that the majority of insurance industry professionals feel their knowledge of cyber risks was virtually non-existent despite their employer providing cover.

Almost six out of 10 insurance professionals polled said they had not received any training about cyber risk even though they were involved with pricing or underwriting policies related to cyber risks.

Nine out of 10 insurance professionals stated they wanted to learn more about cyber risks, with a quarter wanting online training courses, one in five wishing to attend a webinar, one in five wanted to read a guide and one out of 10 stated they wished to complete a CII unit assessment on this subject.

Cyber risk can be defined as any risk of financial loss, disruption or damage to the reputation of an organisation resulting from a failure of its technology systems.

The CII's director of policy and public affairs, Matt Connell, commented that the survey shows a need to address the gap in knowledge about cyber risks.

"As well as improving the signposting of our existing training and guidance on this area, our President's Forum will examine what more we can do to support the profession meet the needs of consumers and businesses to have cyber cover in place," Connell said.

"Clearly this is an evolving risk and continuous professional development is needed to ensure knowledge remains up-to-date on this area."