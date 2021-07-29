ADVERTISEMENT

CII highlights cyber risk insurance knowledge gap

New research

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 July 2021 • 1 min read
CII highlights cyber risk insurance knowledge gap

Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) finds lack of knowledge on cyber issues could result in mis-selling and poor customer outcomes.

A survey conducted by the CII's New Generation Underwriting Group has found that the majority of insurance industry professionals feel their knowledge of cyber risks was virtually non-existent despite their employer providing cover.

Almost six out of 10 insurance professionals polled said they had not received any training about cyber risk even though they were involved with pricing or underwriting policies related to cyber risks.

Nine out of 10 insurance professionals stated they wanted to learn more about cyber risks, with a quarter wanting online training courses, one in five wishing to attend a webinar, one in five wanted to read a guide and one out of 10 stated they wished to complete a CII unit assessment on this subject.

Cyber risk can be defined as any risk of financial loss, disruption or damage to the reputation of an organisation resulting from a failure of its technology systems.

The CII's director of policy and public affairs, Matt Connell, commented that the survey shows a need to address the gap in knowledge about cyber risks.

"As well as improving the signposting of our existing training and guidance on this area, our President's Forum will examine what more we can do to support the profession meet the needs of consumers and businesses to have cyber cover in place," Connell said.

"Clearly this is an evolving risk and continuous professional development is needed to ensure knowledge remains up-to-date on this area."

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Employees choosing emergency funds over protection products

Employee wellbeing at SMEs dictated by recognition, flexible working

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Regulation

FCA moves to force firms to 'comply or explain' diversity targets
Regulation

FCA moves to force firms to 'comply or explain' diversity targets

Regulator proposes new diversity disclosure requirements

Mike Sheen
clock 28 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read
FCA to make 100 hires to stop 'bad firms' achieving authorisation
Regulation

FCA to make 100 hires to stop 'bad firms' achieving authorisation

For firms who do not meet expectations

Sophie King
clock 15 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT