Employee wellbeing at SMEs dictated by recognition, flexible working

The Workplace Wellbeing Barometer from Legal & General found that staff at SME firms place the highest priority on their efforts being recognised as the factor that would most improve wellbeing, followed by flexible working options.

The research was conducted by Opinium among over 2,000 UK employees and senior managers at firms with 10-249 employees in May this year.

Recognition for work well done was highlighted by 45% of employees as having the most positive impact on their wellbeing, a trend also found among line managers (38%) - the very people most employees would look to for acknowledgment of their work.

The opportunity to work on a flexible basis was rarely almost as highly as recognition among employees (44%) as positively impacting wellbeing, followed by staff feeling that they are listened to by their line managers/employers (36%).

Employee benefits were also highlighted as having an important role in workplace wellbeing; just over one-third (35%) of respondents said that ‘more flexible benefits, suited to my needs' and 33% said that ‘having a better understanding of when, why and how to access benefits available' would improve wellbeing.

Meanwhile, one-third of employees highlighted that they would benefit from ‘a better understanding of what the company is doing to help support me to be healthy and happy.'

Health or wealth

Legal & General's research found that there was a trend towards differing priorities among younger and older employees.

While older people see their wellbeing needs more in the physical health space, younger workers' priorities are more evenly spread, with almost equal weighting placed upon mental (49%), physical (42%) and financial health, with over four in ten 43% citing having long term savings in place.

Having good work acknowledged by colleagues and bosses scored 40% with younger workers with good career development opportunities scoring 29%.

For the 55 and overs, when it comes to wellbeing, job security takes precedence. One third (33%) rate this highly in terms of their workplace wellbeing, compared to one in four 35 to 54 year olds (25%) and just over one in five under 35s (23%).

Jo Elphick, marketing director at Legal & General Group protection, commented that simple measures such as thanking employees for their work can be "worth their weight in gold" for wellbeing, while increasing diversification of workplace wellbeing options means that SMEs have an opportunity to develop customised wellness strategies to accommodate different employee needs.

"This doesn't mean trying to create a bespoke package for each employee, but to start thinking differently about what wellbeing means to the employees in your particular company, thinking beyond the obvious categories and considering elements such as feeling appreciated and creating clear career pathway," Elphick said.

"The great news for SME employers is that some of these elements don't cost anything. As always, communication is key and, when reviewing benefits packages with their intermediary, employers should ensure they look at integrating protection benefits more broadly with culture, training and other dimensions that employees are saying they need."

