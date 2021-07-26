ADVERTISEMENT

Royal London returns to Income Protection Task Force

29 total members

John Brazier
John Brazier
26 July 2021
Insurance provider Royal London is to re-join the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) later this month.

Royal London joining takes the total number of IPTF members to 29, including 14 full members, nine associate members and six distribution members.

Jennifer Gilchrist, protection specialist at Royal London, said: "We're excited to be re-joining the IPTF and look forward to working with the members of the Task Force. We want to help play our part in encouraging the conversation and educating advisers and consumers, and it's a great time to be collaborating and collectively taking action to highlight the importance of IP." 

Earlier this month the IPTF announced the launch of a new consumer facing brand designed to engage with 18-35-year-olds. The ‘Ziggy Money Moves' brand aims to help younger consumers better manage their money, raise awareness of IP and, ultimately, protect more incomes the IPTF stated.

The IPTF will also be hosting an Income Protection Awareness Week which will run from 20-24 September this year, including a series of live online events, delivering a range of content in the form of live panel discussions, case studies, useful tools and tips and shareable materials.

IPTF co-chair Jo Miller, commented: "We're delighted to welcome Royal London back to IPTF and look forward to their contribution to our future plans at an exciting stage in the organisation's development.

"It's important that our work represents the broadest cross section of the industry so as to be as helpful as possible for those who look to us as a source of information about income protection and so it's great to have Royal London on board."

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

