Courtney Marsh steps down as Health Shield chief executive

After 11 years

John Brazier
John Brazier
16 July 2021
Courtney Marsh steps down as Health Shield chief executive

Health Shield Friendly Society has confirmed the departure of chief executive, Courtney Marsh.

Marsh (pictured), who spent 11 years with the firm, oversaw acquisitions and Health Shield's digital transformation, plus the launch of a new wellbeing proposition and the rollout of workplace health screening and occupational health services.

The friendly society has confirmed it will commence the search for Marsh's replacement, while former chief executive of Shepherds Friendly, Geoffrey Spencer, has been appointed as interim chief executive of Health Shield.

Courtney commented: "I have been considering my future for a while. However, I wanted to make sure I helped guide Health Shield through the unprecedented times which we have all faced of late.

"With Covid restrictions now being lifted, I feel the time is right to move on, with the Society in a strong position to move forward with its strategic plans. I've enjoyed an amazing time at Health Shield and feel proud of the culture we have created and the wellbeing development we have made over recent years."

Julie Hansen, chair of Health Shield, said: "The Board thanks Courtney for his time here, and the contribution he has made to the success of the Society, keeping our members at the heart of all decisions and making Health Shield a great place to work for our staff. We thank him for his leadership and contribution and wish him the best in his future.

"We will begin a search for a permanent CEO in due course, but we are in good hands under the interim leadership of Geoffrey Spencer who brings a wealth of experience across financial services and the mutual sector."

John Brazier
John Brazier

