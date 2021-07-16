Independent employee benefits platform raises £6 million

An insurtech that is aiming to solve the protection gap for independent workers has raised £6m in funding.

London-based Collective Benefits provides a dedicated employee benefits platform for workers within the ‘on-demand economy', including flexible insurance and benefits specifically for independent workers, from sick and injury pay to family and compassionate leave.

The insurtech stated it plans to use the funds to expand its reach across Europe, double the size of its team and develop new products and services for independent workers and the on-demand companies they work with, addressing the growing demand for insurance and benefits in the platform economy.

The funding round was led by NFX, a Silicon Valley venture fund. Alongside this investment, British entrepreneur Pete Flint OBE, a general partner at NFX who was on the founding teams of companies such as lastminute.com and Trulia, will join Collective's board of directors.

The investment from NFX comes a year after Collective raised a £3.3m seed round, taking the total raised since it was founded to just under £10m. All of Collective's existing investors followed on in the latest round, including Stride VC, Delin Ventures, Insurtech Gateway and executives from Uber, Deliveroo and Urban.

Anthony Beilin, chief executive and co-founder at Collective Benefits said: "We see NFX's investment in Collective as a major vote of confidence in our ability to solve the protection gap problem for tens of millions of independent workers across the UK and Europe.

"With its focus on network effect businesses, its technical capabilities in insurance and its well-deserved reputation as a leading early-stage VC, we felt that NFX was an ideal partner to help Collective on the next stage of our growth journey.

"We look forward to working closely with Pete Flint, who we welcome onto our board with his extensive scaling and investment experience, and the wider NFX team as we support the individuals that until now have been underserved as well as the companies that are propelling our economy forward."