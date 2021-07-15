Last chance for provider voting in the COVER Excellence Awards 2021!

Nominations for providers in the upcoming COVER Excellence Awards 2021 will close this Friday, 16 July, but there is still time to submit votes for your providers.

The awards on offer include several new additions for this year's programme, including Insurtech of the Year, which will highlight the most innovative firm from the past 12 months that is working to develop and introduce new technological advancements to the health and protection sectors.

There are also a plethora of product-specific awards open for nominations across protection and health products. These include Outstanding Group Cashplan, Outstanding Individual Health Insurance, Outstanding Business Protection, and Outstanding Protection Product Innovation.

Shortlists for the provider categories will be announced on the COVER website week commencing 26 July.

Voting for intermediary categories is also open and runs until Wednesday 1 September.

As always, the winners of the COVER Excellence Awards - announced on 2 November - will be chosen by a panel of top industry experts.

Visit the Excellence Awards 2021 event page for everything you need to know.