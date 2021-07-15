ADVERTISEMENT

PMI sales double in the last year: ActiveQuote

144% year-on-year

John Brazier
clock 15 July 2021 • 1 min read
UK protection comparison website ActiveQuote records doubled PMI growth year-on-year.

The number of PMI policies sold by ActiveQuote.com has risen by 144% in the last quarter compared with the same period last year.

On a regional basis, Wales recorded the highest growth within that time, with sales jumping 156%, followed by Northern Ireland at 153% and the West Midlands at 139%.

Meanwhile, London and the Southeast of England have had the lowest take up, with sales climbing by 50% in the capital and 68% in the Southeast.

London also saw the biggest decrease in its distribution share of overall sales, suggesting PMI is becoming more commonly acquired UK-wide.

Over the last three years, ActiveQuote stated it has seen a "new generation of consumer" coming to the PMI market for the first time, with around 90% of its policies sold to those who have never had private healthcare before.

Rod Jones, head of sales and operations at ActiveQuote, said: "What these figures clearly show us is that the UK healthcare market is indeed changing.

"Where market effects brought about by the pandemic may have previously perceived to have resulted in a temporary spike in demand, what this level of growth tells us is that attitudes towards the protection of our health have to all intents and purposes been transformed by Covid-19."

