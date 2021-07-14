ADVERTISEMENT

Towergate partners on workplace mental health training

With CBT Clinics

John Brazier
clock 14 July 2021 • 1 min read
Workplace mental health training covering stress, resilience and the impact of Covid-19 on employees.

The partnership between will offer Towergate clients with training programmes for line managers and employees to help improve mental health in the workplace, run by CBT Clinics.

 With a focus on the prevention, detection, and treatment model, designed to improve mental wellbeing improve performance and productivity, the training covers managing the mental health impact of Covid-19 in the workplace, stress and resilience, mindfulness, leading through change/change management, and managing mental health in the workplace.

According to a report from consultancy Deloitte, published at the start of 2020, poor mental health among staff is estimated to cost UK employers £45 billion per year.

Brett Hill, distribution director at Towergate Health & Protection, commented: "Training managers means that they can learn how best to deal with stressful situations themselves, and also how to support their team through difficult times.

"Skills like resilience can be learnt, they are not a state of mind. So mental health training can have a very positive impact which can be particularly useful in a work environment."

