WorkLife appoints new managing director

Niamh McLaughlin will replace current WorkLife managing director, Rob Marshall, who will move to the newly-created role of head of product and proposition.

WorkLife, a digital employee benefits service by OpenMoney designed specifically for SMEs, launched in June last year.

Prior to joining WorkLife, McLaughlin was managing director of legal services group ME Group's litigation funding business and previously held a number of senior roles at Bibby Financial Services, including head of operations.

Commenting on her new role, McLaughlin said: "The pandemic has put huge pressure on UK SMEs and their employees, making this a really a crucial time for the employee benefits market.

"WorkLife has been doing some fantastic work since coming onto the scene last year, and I see huge potential to keep driving this forward to build something truly special for smaller businesses, enabling them to return their workers' hard work and loyalty with benefits and support that will make a genuine difference to their lives."

Anthony Morrow, founder of OpenMoney, said: "This is a pivotal time for WorkLife as we keep driving forward our mission of making financial advice and employee benefits accessible and affordable to every UK business.



"Top of the range financial wellbeing services are at the absolute core of our proposition, and we believe the need for these have never been greater than in the current climate. Bringing someone of Niamh's experience and calibre is therefore a fantastic result for us - her input will be invaluable as we further expand our offering and work towards becoming a recognised and deserving leader in the SME benefits market."