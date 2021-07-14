YuLife rakes in £50m in Series B funding round

The round was led by Target Global and supported by new investors Eurazeo and Latitude as well as existing investors Creandum, Notion Capital, Anthemis, MMC Ventures, and OurCrowd.

The insurtech will use the funds to develop new products, increase its UK market penetration and expand into new global markets.

YuLife launched in late 2018 as the "world's first ever lifestyle insurance business", including critical illness, income protection, virtual GP services and employment assistance such as counselling and coaching within its group life insurance proposition.

Its proposition is built upon rewards and benefits to employees for wellness activities and healthy habit changes using a gamified app that uses artificial intelligence and behavioural analytics.

Users receive ‘yucoins' - a type of 'wellness currency' - for subtle lifestyle changes such as walking to work and meditating using health app, Calm, progressing through levels, competing in company leaderboards and completing for wellbeing goals. Yucoins can then be exchanged for rewards such as discounts and vouchers from brands including Amazon, ASOS, and Avios.

Sammy Rubin, chief executive and Founder of YuLife, commented: "The life insurance industry is ripe for transformation. For too many years, life insurance has focused solely on paying out a lump sum upon death.

"It is now time to reimagine the very nature of life insurance by putting ‘life' first, and inspiring members to live their best lives every single day, using insurance as a tool to enhance their physical, mental and financial wellbeing. Redefining group-life insurance is just the start of the journey for YuLife as we look to inspire life through a vast range of new insurance products."

Ben Kaminski, partner at Target Global, said: "YuLife is redefining life insurance, using the most innovative technologies to transform a largely traditional industry. With health and wellbeing increasingly thrust into the limelight in the wake of Covid-19, YuLife is fundamentally changing insurance by incentivising people to lead healthier lifestyles.

"YuLife is ideally positioned to build on its tenfold growth during the pandemic and lead the way in helping its clients respond to the challenges posed by an ever-changing working environment."