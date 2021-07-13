Life insurers aiming to increase automation in next five years

The Actuarial Reporting Automation survey from broker Willis Tower Watson found that the majority of life insurers queried are currently using ‘no automation' or ‘some automation'.

According to the survey, the life industry aspires to deploy ‘some' or ‘strong' automation over the next five years with assumptions, audit trail and results production the top three core areas of the valuation process where they will focus.

The aim of adopting greater automation is for life insurers to improve the efficiency and auditability of their processes and close the gap between their current use of automation and where they aspire to be in five years, Willis Tower Watson stated, enabling more granular analysis and more frequent and timelier insights from their data.

Max Drannikov, global product leader, business process excellence, Willis Towers Watson, said that achieving this objective within the next five years will be challenging due to factors such as limited time, staff and poor data quality.

"To achieve their objectives, the first step for insurers is to leverage automation to create the time and space necessary to invest in and achieve their ambitions," Drannikov commented.

"We have seen life insurers gain value from automation around model point grouping, allocation of IFRS 17 cohorts and economic capital processes."

However, Drannikov warned that there was more to the successful adoption of automated processes than technology and choosing the right tool.

"Insurers should consider all possibilities when looking at which processes to automate and the level of re-engineering required. Identifying quick wins to free up time that can be reinvested towards a large-scale transformation is often a key enabler of clients' automation ambitions. The whole team must be engaged throughout deployment to ensure they embrace the solution."