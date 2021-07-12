Fracture claims on the rise as UK adults try new hobbies

New research from MetLife shows that UK adults are increasingly adopting new hobbies during the pandemic, as the number of claims for accidents are also on the rise.

According to MetLife, fracture claims have grown by 51% when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

A total of 634 claims have been submitted in just one month totalling more than £400,000. Almost half of the claims submitted were for children (309 vs 328 for adults).

The rise in claims comes as UK adults have increasingly taken up new hobbies during the pandemic, most of which are comprised of physical exercise, such as swimming, running, cycling, team sports and weightlifting.

Rich Horner, head of individual protection at MetLife, said that new pastimes can incur a level of risk which underlines the need for personal protection.

"Claims for accidents, such as fractures, dropped significantly during the peak of the lockdowns, while claims for other illnesses - such as Covid-19 - rose significantly. But as lockdown lifted, so did the uptake in hobbies which could point to why we have now seen claims for fractures increase by 51%.

"As many enjoy their newfound interests, it's important they consider having financial protection in place. It's all too easy for accidents to happen at the worst moment, particularly as the UK begins to ease restrictions and individuals are set to return to normality in a matter of days. Many don't think of the immediate impact an accident can have on finances and the family. Having a policy in place means that a more active lifestyle can be enjoyed - whether it's gardening, football, rock climbing or going to the gym