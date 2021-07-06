PFS partners with ITN to create financial resilience 'news programme'

The programme, titled Building Financial Resilience, will highlight the importance of competent financial planning, specifically in a pandemic-informed world.

Designed as a news programme, the PFS said the show will cover: the benefits of financial education, responsible financial management, rebuilding savings, protection, later life planning, and how to improve outcomes for the most vulnerable.

The show will combine sector interviews, news items and sponsored editorial profiles from different finance organisations.

In addition, Building Financial Resilience will form part of a communications campaign featuring PFS members and professional partners. It will be hosted by an ITN Productions presenter and will premier in November this year.

PFS president, Sarah Lord (pictured), said: "The economic impact of Covid-19 is huge and has highlighted how financial planning and having protection in place is vital if consumers are to overcome the risks they face in a post-pandemic world.

"While we may all be hoping to get back closer to our pre-Covid way of life in the weeks, months and years to come, we are pleased to work with ITN to explore how the profession is making sure we don't just return to factory settings and build back our financial resilience better."

Meanwhile, ITN Productions head Nina Harrison-Bell said the team were excited to be working with the PFS to make the programme.

"We hope the programme encourages debate and knowledge sharing amongst leaders within the profession and encourages individuals to take ownership of their financial futures."

Last November, the PFS and ITN launched another financial wellbeing programme, which was anchored by former Watchdog journalist Alice Beer and featured ITN Productions Industry News presenter Natasha Kaplinsky.

The show examined the financial challenges that consumers face and revealed how the profession has adapted to new ways of delivering financial planning during the coronavirus pandemic.

