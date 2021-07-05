IPTF launches consumer-facing money awareness brand

New brand aims to increase awareness and engagement with products such as income protection (IP)

The Income protection Task Force (IPTF) has today (5 July) launched a new consumer facing brand designed to engage with 18-35-year-olds.

The ‘Ziggy Money Moves' brand aims to help younger consumers better manage their money, raise awareness of IP and, ultimately, protect more incomes the IPTF stated.

The brand is led by ‘Ziggy' (pictured) and other characters that are intended to embody the ‘squiggler generation' that don't follow conventional generational pathways.

It will aim to reach consumers primarily via Instagram (@ziggysmoneymoves) and is looking for industry engagement to broaden the reach and ensure that content reaches financial advisers as a tool to support protection conversations with young clients.

Katie Crook-Davies, IPTF co-chair, said: "It's with great pride that we launch the Ziggy brand today and it's been fantastic to see the industry come together to deliver this initiative.

"Engaging young consumers in IP is something we want and need to do, but it's no easy task when fewer young people today are going through the traditional protection advice trigger points. Couple this with a general sense of invincibility and it's easy to see why the traditional protection and IP messages around sickness may not be resonating with young people as well as they could be.

"Aligned with our IPTF value of being bold, Ziggy's Money Moves is a brand that is really doing things differently and I'm personally excited to see how young consumers respond to Ziggy and his flatmates in the coming months."

Justin Harper, protection proposition and marketing director at LV=, added: "Ziggy and friends are a shining example of how our industry can work together, focus our energies and deliver fresh ways of working. I encourage everyone to learn more and support Ziggy.

"This initiative can help us increase awareness of the importance of income and share the value of advice and contemporary (income) protection insurance - in ways and channels that are more meaningful and relevant to younger consumers. That's got to be a good thing for everyone."