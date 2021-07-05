Friarsgate Financial Planning joins AMII

Chester-based financial advisory becomes latest member of Association of Medical Insures and Intermediaries

Friarsgate was established in 2019 to offer whole of market financial advice by Bill Hughes, David Jacobsen and Darren Booth.

Group private medical insurance (PMI), group risk, relevant life, key person protection, share holder protection and business loan protection, from the entire marketplace, is provided through Friarsgate corporate protection specialist, Dave Richards.

Richards said: Our independence and holistic approach are key for us - it means we can offer our clients bespoke and fully-rounded support to suit their needs and requirements.

"Joining AMII feels like the perfect fit for us as we grow our business. Private Medical Insurance is a key focus for us at Friarsgate Financial Planning, as we start to emerge from the Covid 19 lockdowns and realise the effects that the pandemic has had on our NHS. The gravitas and independence that AMII offers will only assist us in achieving our goals for 2021 and beyond."

AMII currently represents approximately 140 intermediaries, insurers and providers across the health and wellbeing sector.

AMII executive chairman, David Middleton, commented: "We're really pleased to welcome the Friarsgate team on board. They have a very people-centric approach to business, building longstanding relationships with clients and ensuring a personalised, one-to-one approach. This is the kind of industry support that AMII is all about.

"Friarsgate join us at an important time as we look ahead to the changing landscape of the health sector and drive AMII forward. We look forward to Friarsgate joining us on this journey."