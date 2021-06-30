EQL launches new self-care musculoskeletal service

Healthtech specialist launches new musculoskeletal (MSK) app in partnership with MediCash for health insurance industry

The Phio Engage app offers a customised and self-managed MSK treatment programme through cashplan provider, Medicash.

The service allows users to control the intensity of the programme according to their needs, and tracks their progress, providing qualified clinical oversight and intervention through the app as required.

The launch of Phio Engage into the health insurance market follows that of Phio Access - a clinically-led digital triage support tool that signposts the most appropriate treatment for each MSK case.

As a result, Medicash group policyholders will be provided access to Phio Access, and then if they are identified as suitable for self-management, they will go through to Phio Engage to follow an exercise programme tailored for them.

Jason Ward, co-founder and chief executive of EQL, commented: "We're on a mission to improve and speed up access to healthcare, and to empower people to take control of their own healthcare needs. Phio is a great step forward in achieving that.

"It offers early intervention, consistent and transparent referral, empowered patients and better MSK management."

Andy Roberts, finance and IT director at Medicash, added: "A digital MSK product has always been on our roadmap, and we feel that the Phio platform meets this need for policyholders.

"Our policyholders can start their Phio journey directly from the Medicash app, and the intuitive nature of the solution ensures there are no barriers to engagement."