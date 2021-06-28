Women strongly in favour of employer menstrual leave policies

New survey finds women hugely in favour of PMS leave becoming a legal workplace requirement as general sick leave policies insufficient

A survey of around 1,500 female employees in the UK, conducted o behalf of menstrual care provider Yoppie, found overwhelming support for the legalisation of PMS leave policies.

The research found that 96% of UK women say their employers do not offer any sort of menstrual leave within the workplace, even for the most severe of PMS symptoms.

When asked if they would support or oppose such a policy becoming a legal workplace requirement, 84% stated they were in favour (45% strongly support and 39% somewhat support).

Only 6% of respondents were strongly opposed to the concept.

Daniella Peri, founder of Yoppie, commented that the UK was falling short of basic employment rights by denying women menstrual leave policies, with some general sick leave policies not sufficient for the frequency that PMS problems occur.

"Menstrual symptoms are not something that can be ignored - for some women, the pain can be debilitating and the ability to focus on work all but vanishes. Unless, as a nation, we start to differentiate between unforeseen bouts of sickness and the cyclical nature of period pains, stigmas that have been allowed to grow will only continue to flourish," Peri said.

"Instead, we must work to ensure that menstruation is put on the political agenda and discussed at the highest level.

"If we can't make this happen via the government, we want to empower women to come together and campaign for change in their own workplace, so that we can start to make a change one company at a time."