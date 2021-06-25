Employee experience now a top priority for employers

New survey shows employers not yet ready to take on new challenges of evolving working models

New research from Willis Tower Watson has found that UK employers are putting the ‘employee experience' at the top of their priority lists, as working models and staff expectations evolve as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The consultancy's 2021 Employee Experience Survey, conducted among 60 UK employers representing 420,000 staff, found that 98% of employers surveyed stated that enhancing the employee experience will be an important priority at their organisation over the next three years.

Comparatively, just over half of employers (52%) indicated it was important to their organisation prior to the pandemic.

UK employers cited a positive employee experience is a key driver of attracting and retaining talent (88%), employee wellbeing (86%), engagement (84%) and productivity (82%).

However, employers are aware that implementing employee experience changes will take time, with only one-in-eight (12%) saying the pandemic has receded enough to end temporary pandemic-related policies and programs.

Other employers indicated they will be ready to do so during the second half of this year (56%) or in 2022 or beyond (32%).

Employers also expect the proportion of their employees working primarily remotely will drop from 67% now to 26% in three years, expect one in three workers (33%) will be working in a mix between onsite and remotely in three years, four-times the current number (8%).

Using digitalisation to transform the employee experience fundamentally over the next three years was highlighted as a major focus area for a large proportion (67%) of firms surveyed in the UK.

Areas in which firms said they are keen to improve their employee experience, by improving their offering or changing aspects of their programs to address the needs, include: inclusion and diversity (79%); flexible work arrangements (67%); manager training (65%); leadership competencies (63%); and learning and development (60%).

Amanda Scott, GB head of talent and rewards business at Willis Tower Watson, said: "Whether due to employer actions such as pay reductions and layoffs or because of virtual work and personal hardships for some workers, the pandemic exposed shortfalls in the employee experience at many organisations.

"Enhancing the employee experience has therefore become an imperative for employers, and it's one that will take time and present challenges many are not currently prepared to meet."