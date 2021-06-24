WPA adds receipt uploading to health app

Users of WPA Health App can now add receipts for health cashplans for expediate claims process

The app will ask users for basic information such as treatment date, type of treatment and the amount paid, so customers can upload their receipts or use ‘Take a photo' function to submit their claim.

As a result, WPA customers are now able to complete their claim solely through the app.

WPA stated it has future plans for the uploader function to be used for customers to submit supporting documents to WPA, such as underwriting certificates for customers transferring from another insurer.

Jim Searle, WPA's chief operating officer, said: "Authorising health insurance claims remains unique to the WPA Health App. Uploading receipts for cash plans continues our app's evolution with features that increase customer access to their policy benefits while speeding up treatment and the payment of claims.

"Relevance is vital, and simplicity is key as we extend the choices for how customers can get in touch."