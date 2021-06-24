Zurich publishes second annual ethnicity pay gap data

Insurer launches series of initiatives to ensure workforce represent “21st century Britain”

Zurich has published its ethnicity pay gap data for 2021, showing a mean average hourly pay gap of 10.2%, an increase from 9.8% last year, which it attributes to staff turnover.

Meanwhile, Zurich's bonus gap stands at 37%, up from 19.6% in 2020. It stated that the increases have been driven by the fact that there are "fewer Black and ethnic minority employees in senior roles."

Almost nine out of ten (87%) employees at Zurich shared information about their ethnicity - 7.7% of which declare themselves as belonging to an ethnic minority.

In response, Zurich has launched a series of initiatives to build on a programme launched last year with equality research experts, Behavioural Insights Team, to identify and address issues around career progression, pay gaps and ethnic minority representation across its UK workforce.

These initiatives include switching to head-hunters with a focus on diversity, diverse interview panels and more reliance on technical assessments and standardised scoring to ensure rigorous and fair recruitment.

Tim Bailey, Zurich UK's chief executive, commented: "This announcement is just part of the journey we're making to ensure our business accurately reflects the society we live and work in. At no point should ethnicity be a barrier to success.

"The input into this work from our Cultural Awareness Network has been critical, as well as listening and having open and honest conversations with our people. These interactions have helped to inform our interventions and other initiatives, such as the launch of our first cohort of ‘Inclusion Allies'.

"This is in response to feedback from employees from ethnic minorities who have said that they would welcome someone they can speak to on a confidential basis about any issues they are facing."

In December last year, Zurich became the first UK insurer to publish its disability pay gap data.