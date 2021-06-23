Vitality unveils plans for fully digital healthcare offering

Insurer to conduct series of enhancements to its product offering to create “fully digital healthcare experience” for members

Vitality stated that it will revamp its online healthcare management tool, Care Hub, to allow members to initiate and receive immediate authorisation for treatment online, research an appropriate consultant and book an appointment directly through the portal.

The insurer is also set to launch a Consultant Finder tool, which will help members find the most appropriate clinician for their needs and select a consultant from Vitality's new Premier Consultant Panel.

The Premier Consultant Panel consists of thousands of consultants across a full range of specialities and regions, who have been invited to join based on an evaluation of more than 200 data points including treatment outcomes, clinical practice and efficiency measures from both private and NHS practice.

Patients treated by Premier Consultants are shown, on average, to spend less time in hospital and suffer fewer complications that require them to be re-admitted, according to Vitality. Members that choose to see a Premier Consultant will able to claim cashback through Vitality's new Shared-Value-Insurance benefit.

Vitality will also roll out a series of product enhancements including a new optical, dental and hearing cover option on insurance plans, and has also updated its worldwide travel and emergency overseas medical expenses cover.

Kevin Klintworth, "We are making a series of enhancements over the coming months to meet changing needs and giving members the tools to navigate their care online from GP referral to consultant appointment.

"Our Premier Consultant Panel will provide members with the option to choose consultants that have been rigorously evaluated on more than 200 data points and are shown to deliver key outcomes which are indicative of quality and efficiency.

"This is good for our members and good for us as an insurer. And as an organisation that is rooted in the idea of shared-value, we're committing to returning some of the value generated through more efficient care to members in the form of cashback."